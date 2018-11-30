The Original Factory Shop to close a second Wakefield store

Ossett's branch of The Original Factory Shop will close before Christmas.

A closing date has not been confirmed, but a spokesperson confirmed that the store were expecting to trade until Monday, December 24.

The company, on Dale Street, Ossett, is said to be in close liaison with the store's nine colleagues.

READ MORE: The Original Factory Shop Normanton set to close

Earlier this week it was announced that the company's Normanton branch was also expected to cease trading in the new year.

A spokesperson for The Original Factory Shop said: “It’s a great disappointment to have been served notice on these stores.

"We tried really hard to come to a suitable agreement with the landlord; especially as these are stores that have been performing well and where we are proud to play an integral part in the local communities.”

READ MORE: Wakefield's Homebase store to be replaced by The Range

Earlier this year, The Original Factory Shop launched a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) after reporting a drop in revenue.

The company announced plans to close 32 stores and a distribution centre, and said they would reduce rents at their remaining stores.

Ossett and Normanton were not on the list of closures.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.