The quacky races were backed by Trinity stars

The quacky races were a big hit in Newmillerdam.

This year’s event, organised by Newmillerdam Community and Conservation Association late last month, featured a Gnome Roam Junior Fun Run, which was won by Ben Shackleton and Emilia Winder. They received their prizes from Wakefield Trinity players Danny Kirmond and Matty Ashurst and mascot Daddy Cool.

Trinity stars Danny Kirmond and Matty Ashurst presenting the medals. All pictures: Lee Ward.

The main 5k race, which was stated by Trinity coach Chris Chester, was won by Benjamin Khan in just 17.34 minutes and Gail Coalville in 21.36 minutes.