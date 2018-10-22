A charity has produced a countryside directory to help people with disabilities in Wakefield get out and about more.

The Wakefield district has a wonderful selection of parks and green spaces for people to enjoy.

However, some people with disabilities may not be aware of the countryside sites and groups accessible to them.

Open Country, a charity that helps people with disabilities to access outdoor spaces, has produced ‘The Wakefield Countryside Directory for People with Disabilities’.

The 56-page document has lots of useful information on walks, outings, outdoor pursuits and wildlife-watching sites around the region with the relevant contact details for each venue.

There will be 1,000 copies of the directory given out for free around key sites such as Wakefield One, Pugneys and Anglers Country Park, local libraries and community centres.

The printing costs have been funded by Wakefield Council’s Health Improvement Team. An electronic copy will also be available on Open Country’s and Wakefield Council’s websites to download.

Open Country’s outreach project, ‘Wild about Wakefield’ runs various weekday and weekend activities for adults with disabilities around the region, including wildlife walking, conservation projects and wheelchair outings.

For more information, call Ella Dixon on 07426 716677 or email wakefield@opencountry.org.uk