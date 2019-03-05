Car crime

These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of vehicle crime in the Wakefield area - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of vehicle crime across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of vehicle crime for December 2018 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Wakefield town centre area.

1. Wakefield Town Centre area - 12

There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Wakefield town centre area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Thornes area.

2. Thornes area - 12

There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Thornes area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 9 reports of vehicle crime in the Holly Mede area.

3. Holly Mede area - 9

There were 9 reports of vehicle crime in the Holly Mede area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Horbury area.

4. Horbury area - 12

There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Horbury area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3