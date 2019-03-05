These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of vehicle crime in the Wakefield area - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of vehicle crime across the city.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of vehicle crime for December 2018 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.
1. Wakefield Town Centre area - 12
There were 12 reports of vehicle crime in the Wakefield town centre area.