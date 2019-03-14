These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Wakefield

These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Wakefield

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Wakefield.

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last four years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

Date: 30.06.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

1. Flanshaw Road

Date: 30.06.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Date: 13.01.2018. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 3. Number of Casualties Involved: 2

2. Bond Street

Date: 13.01.2018. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 3. Number of Casualties Involved: 2
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Date: 28.10.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

3. Dewsbury Road A638

Date: 28.10.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Date: 05.11.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

4. Dewsbury Road A638

Date: 05.11.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9