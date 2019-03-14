These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Wakefield

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last four years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

1. Flanshaw Road Date: 30.06.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

2. Bond Street Date: 13.01.2018. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 3. Number of Casualties Involved: 2

3. Dewsbury Road A638 Date: 28.10.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

4. Dewsbury Road A638 Date: 05.11.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

