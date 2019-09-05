These diversions are in place after serious crash closes M62 motorway

Diversions have been put in place after a serious crash on the M62 motorway.

The M62 is closed eastbound between Junction 22 (Saddleworth, A672) and Junction 23 (Huddersfield, A640) due to a traffic collision.

West Yorkshire Police are on scene, along with other emergency services including air ambulance, and Highways England Traffic Officers.

Traffic on the westbound carriageway is also being intermittently held.

Highways England has issued the following diversion information.

Driving East, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 22 offslip road and proceed to the junction at the end of the slip road.

- At the junction, turn left onto the A672 (Oldham Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the A58.

- At the junction, join the A58 (Halifax Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with A6142.

- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A6142 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A58.

- At the junction, go straight forward onto A58 (Rochdale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the A646.

- At the junction, turn right onto the A646 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the A629.

- At the junction, turn right onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the roundabout (Ainley Top) with the A643.

- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A629 and proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62 (Junction 24).

- At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to rejoin M62 East

Trapped traffic at scene is in the process of being turned around and taken off the carriageway via the J22 eastbound entry slip road, to pick up the diversion route.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from further afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road Variable Message Signs and media.