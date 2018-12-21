Thieves strike at Wakefield city centre restaurants

Thieves have left restaurant owners in Wakefield city centre devastated after ransacking their properties in overnight burglaries.

Jose’s Tapas Restaurant on Cross Street was broken into and The Yorkshire Deli on Northgate was raided twice in two weeks.

Jose's Tapas Restaurant.

Around £900 was stolen from the Yorkshire Deli the first time – aside from the cost of damage to the property – and £300 the second time.

Owner Christian Lawlor said: “After the first break-in we put bars on the door but they managed to get in the same way.

“I was taking my daughter to school when we got to the deli and saw the damage at the front.

“My wife was devastated.

“You think, how I am I going to rebuild the business again?’

“It’s hard enough without people doing this.

“It’s only getting worse in Wakefield. A lot other businesses we have spoken to have been affected by it. We’re all at a loose end.”

Despite the break-in, the deli opened the same day.

Significant damage was caused to the toilet and hi-fi system at Jose’s and cash was taken.

Owner Sofia Escribano said: “It made me feel really ill and now we are constantly checking the CCTV cameras at night.

“I’m not sleeping and my stomach is in knots.

“It’s not right for someone to come in and destroy all the things you have worked so hard for.”

Police confirmed they were investigating two burglaries at the deli on November 26 at 3.15am.

They said suspects broke into the cafe and stole cash before making off towards the bus station.

The second burglary took place between 4pm on December 9 and 8am on December 10 when thieves stole a till and made off towards Leeds Road.

Thieves targeted Jose’s on October 13, betweeen 1am and 3am.

Police said they broke in through an upstairs window and stole several electronic items.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents at the Yorkshire Deli should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180592131 or quote 13180512473 with information about the burlglary at Jose’s.