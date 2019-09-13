This is how the cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station have been prepared for demolition

Roads will be closed, homes evacuated and airline pilots warned as Ferrybridge Power Station prepares for the next stage of demolition.

At its peak, the site employed more than 900 people, but just 200 workers have been involved in preparing the towers for the final inplosion.

Four of the remaining cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station will be demolished next month.

It has taken more than four months to prepare the towers for demolition.

Cooling towers four, five, seven and eight will be demolished on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

It follows the successful demolition of cooling tower six in July of this year.

More than 3,000 holes have been drilled into the towers, each of which will be packed with nitroglycerine, an explosive liquid.

Similar in appearance to old-fashioned sticks of dynamite, these are coloured pink.

The demolition has also been planned so that each of the four towers will fall in different directions, avoiding nearby power cables and the remaining towers.

They will be triggered by explosives engineer Dick Green using a handheld device.

An exact time of demolition has yet to be confirmed, but local residents have been asked to leave their homes from 9am.