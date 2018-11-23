This is how you can help Wakefield Council plan how they spend their 2018/19 budget

Wakefield Council is asking for opinions on how best to spend its money to help people in the district.

The feedback received from the consultation will inform the council’s budget proposals for next year, which will be published in February.

Since 2010 the council has had to make tens of millions of cuts and in the next financial year has to find another £10.4m to balance the budget.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “As we head into another year that will see yet more Government cuts to the funding for our services, we also face increased costs and increasing demand for many of our services.

“We must continue our work to try and do things differently and find new ways of funding what we do.

“We need to try and balance the delivery of services that affect everyone – along with delivering important services that only affect a few, whilst also prioritising our resources to support the most vulnerable.

“We want people’s feedback to help us shape our budget proposals.”

Residents can have their say at www.wakefield.gov.uk/budget until Sunday, January 6.