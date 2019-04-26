This is what Wakefield’s brand new fire station will look like

These are the first images of how Wakefield’s new fire station will look after the old one is demolished.

The move to replace the building with a new, smaller hub on the same site is expected to cut costs and be more energy efficient.

Work will start at the end of May to demolish the old building on Brunswick Street, which has been the base to firefighters in the city for 55 years.

The new building will consist of a new training yard and tower, and a refurbishment of the existing youth intervention building.

The brick training tower will be replaced by a steel-framed structure.

Noel Rodriguez, senior technical service manager at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, service said: “The West Yorkshire Fire Authority has agreed to the rebuilding of the existing Wakefield Fire station on its existing site. The £2.9 million scheme is due to start in May 2019 and will see the existing fire station demolished and a smaller fit for purpose and more energy efficient replacement will take its place with much lower running costs. The contract to rebuild the fire station has been awarded to Marshals Building Contractors Ltd based in Elland and represents continuing investment in our buildings to ensure we can support our ambition of making West Yorkshire Safer.”

The new building will be more than 1,000 sq m smaller than the existing station, but the service said the plans will not result in frontline job losses.

An application for the station, which was approved by Wakefield Council’s planning committee, read: “The current fire station and outbuildings was built in 1963 and no longer meets the operational requirements of a modern-day fire service. The new fire station building will be significantly smaller than the existing but will still provide all of the necessary accommodation to continue operations from the site.”

The fire service has hinted that the residual land left over by building a smaller station could be offered or sold off to a third party.