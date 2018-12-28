This is where you can see in the New Year in Wakefield

Whether you fancy a three-course meal or a pub crawl to bring in 2019 there’s plenty going on in Wakefield for the new year.

For a few pints of real ale around a roaring fire look no further than the recently opened Polka Hop on George Street.

Wakefield 'Falafel Lady' Debra Lowe from Falafel Street Kitchen.

The new owners of the former Bull and Fairhouse, O’Donoghue’s, and Friar Tuck’s are looking to be create a “rural community pub in the heart of the city”.

And on the ale front you could do a lot worse than the Black Rock on Cross Square.

Make sure to pay a visit before the top class Christmas decorations come down.

Between the Black Horse, Hogarth’s, Counting House and Supper Club there’s a place for all tastes on Westgate.

And there’s always time to stop in for a Pie Shop pie before the taxi home.

Further up town on Northgate, Cross Street and Wood Street, Qubana, Robatary, Casa Loca and Corarima serve food ranging from Mexican to Abyssinian.

In the new year it’s worth taking the time to pop out for lunch at one of the city’s s cafes – they can hold their own against any of the bigger chains.

Paninis at Deli Central in the Bullring are second to none, Mocca Moocho on Cross Square is a mellow coffee shop to while away half an hour, and Cafe Nineteen on Lower Warrengate prides itself on making chips “like your grandma would”.

Elsewhere, “Falafel Lady” Debra Lowe’s Falafel Street Kitchen van by the cathedral introduced the city to the Middle Eastern staple, while Rice and Spice on Kirkgate recently took home a national award for its Indian food.

Try: Search online for the Express Tastes and Tipples stories over the past year. The paper has featured some of the newest, as well as longstanding, cafes, bars and restaurants in the city and the people who run them. The features covered everything from the Westgate night-out run to the falafel van by the cathedral. Visit www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk.