Fire crews, ambulances and police officers attended the scene near Chantry Chapel in the city centre around on Tuesday night (February 28).

The alarm had been raised by a member of the public just before 11pm and a woman was later taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Chantry Bridge, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 10:56pm last night after receiving reports of concern for a woman’s safety. At 12.55am, the female was taken to hospital by ambulance.”