This is why emergency services were seen at Chanty Bridge in Wakefield last night

Emergency services called to Chantry Bridge in Wakefield after a report was made over concerns for a woman’s safety.

By Shawna Healey
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:30am

Fire crews, ambulances and police officers attended the scene near Chantry Chapel in the city centre around on Tuesday night (February 28).

The alarm had been raised by a member of the public just before 11pm and a woman was later taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Chantry Bridge, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at 10:56pm last night after receiving reports of concern for a woman’s safety. At 12.55am, the female was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Police were called to an incident at Chantry Bridge on Doncaster road last night (Tuesday February 28).
