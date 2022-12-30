News you can trust since 1852
This is why Yorkshire Air Ambulance were spotted in Castleford earlier today

Emergency services have attended a serious incident in Castleford, today (Friday, December 30).

By Shawna Healey
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

This afternoon, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the police and ambulances were spotted attending a scene on Barnsdale Road, near the Cutsyke area of town.

The police have confirmed that a male had suffered a serious medical episode.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Castleford at 1.46pm to a report a male had suffered a medical episode. Officers attended in support of the ambulance service.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was spotted near Leeds Road in Castleford earlier today (Friday, December 30).
The air ambulance service has not yet confirmed more details on the incident. Check back for updates.

