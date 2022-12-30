This is why Yorkshire Air Ambulance were spotted in Castleford earlier today

This afternoon, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the police and ambulances were spotted attending a scene on Barnsdale Road, near the Cutsyke area of town.

The police have confirmed that a male had suffered a serious medical episode.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Leeds Road, Castleford at 1.46pm to a report a male had suffered a medical episode. Officers attended in support of the ambulance service.”

