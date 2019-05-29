This is why you might have heard an explosion in Ferrybridge today

If you heard an explosion this afternoon, don't worry, it was just a test blast at Ferrybridge Power Station.

Company Keltbray said they had undertaken a 'small localised test blast' at the site this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said it was carried out as part of the usual procedure to finalise demolition methodology for the structures at the site.

The main demolition of the cooling towers will take place later this year, with one being removed in July and the further four expected in October.