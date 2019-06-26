Three people taken to hospital after five vehicle crash in East Ardsley

Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious five-vehicle crash on the A650 in East Ardsley.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) were called at 6.42am on Wednesday morning to reports of a five vehicle crash.

Four ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, the full Hazardous Area Response Team and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been in attendance on Bradford Road, near the junction with Woodhouse Lane.

A black VW Golf was involved.

There are five casualties from the Golf. There were no other serious injuries from the other vehicles involved, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two people have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary and one has been taken to Pinderfields Hospital, according to YAS.

The road has been closed in both directions from the M1 Carr Gate roundabout to Common Lane while investigations continue, and is likely to remain closed for several hours.

West Yorkshire Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.50am.

Crews from Ossett, Hunslet and Cleckheaton stations attended the scene.