Throwline safety equipped fitted at River Calder in Castleford where teenager Tyler Wilson died after entering the water

Tyler Wilson, died following cold water shock after getting into difficulty in the river near Methley just before 7pm on Wednesday, May 24, last year.

The equipment has been installed at Methley Gauging Station to try to stop another tragedy from happening.

Mr Scott said: “This bevent and water safety sign is going to get the message out to all the young people.

Michael Scott at the event. Picture by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

"I’ve tragically lost my grandson, and it’s a terrible tragedy that I’ll never ever forget, and I’ll never forget Tyler.

"Now I want to stop it happening to anyone else. If the message and throwline saves a life, this is what it is all about.”

Mr Scott was speaking at an event on Saturday to pay tribute to the teenager and to offer guidance on how the equipment should be used.

At the event, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service area district commander Jimmy Fitt said: “A water safety sign and emergency throwline has been opened in tribute to Tyler Wilson, who tragically lost his life here last year.

Tyler Wilson

"An emergency throwline is the first line of attack to help anybody in the water.

"You need to ring 999, and ask for the fire service. Our crews will be mobilised, but the throwline can be used to send out to the casualty.

"For more water safety advice, you can visit our website or social media accounts. Please remember to be water aware.”

Firefighters from Castleford Fire Station with area district commander Jimmy Fitt. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Money for the line was raised by Simon Haycock, a campaigner from Rotherham, who lost his son to drowning, as well as Tyler’s aunty Laura and girlfriend Lula.

Since then, Mr Haycock, has dedicated his life to raising money for lifesaving aids with his Sam’s Arm’s Mission 1Life charity and raising awareness of the dangers of swimming in open water by giving talks at schools.

He said: “My life was turned upside down. Everything I do now revolves around the charity – it has my full focus, it's all I think about.”