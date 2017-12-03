Thug humiliated his partner before attacking her in public

A THUG who humiliated his partner before repeatedly punching her in the face in a public attack has been jailed for 12 months.

Daniel Clarke spat in the victim’s face and left her covered in blood from the blows to her head during the incident in Wakefield. Leeds Crown Court heard Clarke and the woman had argued earlier in the day, on July 13 this year.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said Clarke told the victim he was going to throw himself under a train unless she agreed to meet him. She went to meet Clarke and he told her: “I’m going to hit you like a man.” Mr Nicholson said Clarke threw her into bushes before spitting in her face. He then pinned her up against a bus stop and put his hands around her throat before punching her in the face.

The victim flagged down a passing car but Clarke persuaded the driver to leave.

The court heard Clarke then picked the woman up and walked towards a beck over a bridge. The prosecutor said: “She thought she was going to die.”

The woman managed to break free and ran to two passers by to ask for help.

Clarke, of Windermere Road, Wakefield, was arrested and “sniggered” when officers read the victim’s statement to him in interview. He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.