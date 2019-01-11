Thugs smash way into sandwich shop in overnight raid

Thieves smashed into a sandwich shop in East Ardsley and stole a till in an overnight raid as the business was preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Burglars broke into the White Rose Sandwich Co on Bradford Road in the early hours of January 3, stealing around £50 and causing damage to the building.

Owners Roger and Alison Martin said despite the amount stolen being relatively little the impact of criminals targeting small businesses was serious.

Mr Martin said: “I think it’s a disgrace to target independent businesses. We work with very small profit margins.

“I know there are desperate people out there but you would have to be really desperate to break into someone’s property for £50. We were just about to celebrate our 10th anniversary this month so it’s a real kick in the teeth.

“We’ve had the cafe all those years without any trouble and then some thug breaks in and damages what we’ve worked so hard for.”

He feared the risk of falling prey to burglars was getting worse following other break-ins at businesses in the district over recent months.

Thieves left restaurant owners in Wakefield city centre devastated after ransacking their properties in overnight burglaries late last year.

Jose’s Tapas Restaurant on Cross Street was broken into and The Yorkshire Deli on Northgate was raided twice in two weeks.

Mr Martin said he was concerned small businesses were being targeted more frequently.

The incidents in Wakefield have not been linked to the burglary in East Ardsley.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said the White Rose break-in took place between 4am and 4.30am in the early hours of January 3.

She said suspects stole a small quantity of cash and made off in an unknown direction.

CCTV is being examined and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on the White Rose Sandwich Co break-in is asked to call police on 101 and 13190003408.

Quote 13180592131 with information on the Yorkshire Deli break-ins or 13180512473 for the burglary at Jose’s Tapas Restaurant.