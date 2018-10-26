‘Tommy’ silhouettes will remember fallen soldiers

Life sized, metal figures of British soldiers will appear as part of Wakefield’s commemoration services to mark Armistice Day 2018.

The four ‘Tommy’ figures will stand beside the War Memorial on Sunday, November 11, as part of the First World War centenary commemorations.

The figures, which will be present at the annual wreath laying service, stand at six feet tall and are designed to serve as a reminder of the millions of lives sacrificed between 1914-1918.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The 100th anniversary of the end of World War I is especially poignant.

“It is a time for us all to reflect on events in the past and to remember all those who have given their lives in the service of their country.

“I urge people to come to a remembrance event, to go and see the Tommy silhouettes and to reflect on the sacrifices so many people have made for their country.”

The silhouettes will find a permanent home once the commemorations have ended.

A series of events will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, starting with the Royal British Legion’s national two minute silence on Friday, November 9.

A wreath laying service will take place at the war memorial on Sunday, November 11, followed by the sounding of the cathedral bells at 12.30pm.

Later that day, the Festival of Remembrance will take place at Wakefield Cathedral from 4.30pm, and will include a ceremony for reflection, followed by the lighting of the Wakefield beacon.

Coun Stuart Heptinstall, mayor of Wakefield, said: “I hope many people will come to a remembrance event to show pride, appreciation and respect for all those who have fought for their country and the freedom we enjoy today.”

The Tommy figures are part of the national ‘There but Not There’ campaign, which aims to honour those who died in the First World War.

The Express worked with the council to bring the figures to the city in honour of those lost in the First World War.