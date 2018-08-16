Top A Level results for Queen Elizabeth Grammar School students

Students from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School have been congratulated for their A Level achievements.

Hard work was rewarded this morning as 21 boys received A and A* grades in all of their subjects.

48 percent of results were graded A* or A, with a total of 74 per cent of results graded A* to B.

The school is celebrating a 97 per cent overall pass rate.

David Craig, the school’s headteacher, said: “It was back to the future this morning as students picked up their results in the largely post-module world of linear A Levels.

“Very well done to our QEGS boys who achieved three quarters of grades in the top A*-B bracket. We wish them well as they set sail for many top courses around the country!”