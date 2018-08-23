Top eight things to do in Wakefield this bank holiday weekend

We’ve rounded up eight of the best activities to do as a family this Bank Holiday weekend. Most of them are relatively low-cost, so what’s stopping you?

1 Bat Walk

National Trust Nostell, 8pm to 9.30pm, Friday, August 24

There’s hundreds of bats roosting in the trees and buildings around the grounds and many other species that come out at night.

Keep your eyes and ears peeled as you follow the walk leader through the parkland - and remember to fill in number 40 in your 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾ scrapbook.

Booking is essential and places get filled up fast.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell-priory

2 Hope Pit Explore

National Coal Mining Museum, 12.30pm to 2pm, Sunday, August 26

Enjoy an interactive exploration of Hope Pit with the volunteer team. Discover the people, the places and the expertise that was required to support the underground miners. Get hands-on with mining inventions and techniques and walk the Lister-Kaye Roadway that helped to convey coal to national markets. £2 per person. The event is suitable for families, and there’s plenty of other activities to keep you entertained at the mining museum. Head to the new adventure playground, take a walk round the nature trail, enjoy the beach area (summer holidays only), or enjoy the free crafts and soft play.

Book at reception or phone 01924 848806.

3 Family fun

Wakefield Museum, 11am to 3pm, Saturday, August 25

Take part in a fun activity session for all of the family to enjoy. There’s a different activity every week, from handling museum objects to craft sessions. This is a free drop-in session - there’s no need to book.

4 Sculpture building

Hepworth Wakefield, 11am to 4pm, Monday, August 27

Play outdoors on the last summer bank holiday and create sculpture dens with your family and friends. This workshop is suitable for children aged two to 12, who must be accompanied by an adult. It will be closed for lunch from 12.30 to 1pm. Last admittance at 3.30pm.

hepworthwakefield.org/whats-on/outdoor-sculpture-building/

5 Wild Challenge: Summer big hunts at RSPB Fairburn Ings

Fairburn Ings, Friday, August 24, 10am to 11am, 1pm to 4pm

Join us throughout the summer holidays to get up close and personal with the minibeasts of Fairburn Ings. Try your hand at sweep netting, log turning and tree bashing. What will you discover? This counts towards your family’s Wild Challenge certificate.

rspb.org.uk/fairburnings

6 The Seaside at Kellingley Social Club

Kellingley Social Club, 11am to 5pm, Saturday, August 25

The seaside is coming to Knottingley, in partnership with Kellingley Social Club and takes place at the club. Activities include a big beach, bouncy castles, fun fair rides for all ages, hot food and much more. Free entry.

7 Ruthless Tudors

Pontefract Castle, 11am to 3pm, Monday, August 27 to Saturday, September 1

Explore the theme of Ruthless Tudors. Families can join our Ruthless Tudors Tour to discover some of the horrid habits and atrocious acts practiced by Henry VIII and his family. There will also be a fun fact family trail, an outdoor Tudor games arena and a crown making craft. A drop in activity. Free entry.

8 Character trails

Anglers Country Park, Pugneys Country Park and Newmillerdam Country Park

Wakefield Council offers a choice of three character trails at country parks across the district. At Anglers Country Park, families can follow the story of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Room on the Broom. Follow the footprints to find the frog, dog, cat and witch, while keeping an eye out for the dragon. Pick up Explorer Pack for £2 from the Discovery Centre before you set off. At Newmillerdam, there’s the fairly new Gnome Roam. Collect up a free map in the car park and follow the route through the trees and along the lakeside to spot a number of wooden carved gnome characters, complete with information boards about the countryside and wildlife. The newest trail is Blown Away at Pugneys. The council has teamed up with a local author and illustrator, Conrad Burdekin and Lilian Fitchett, to create a blustery story about the mischievous wind. The book is on sale for £6.99 at the visitor centre, along with a pack, complete with map and activity sheets, for £3. Sit on one of the themed picnic benches to read the story before setting off on the trail, which is a circular route around the lake. Visitors can zoom on the zip line, take selfies in the face boards, make some noise on the musical instruments and sail the boat.