Topsy and Tim’s CBeebies dad Chris Hannon in Cinderella panto at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Theatre Royal Wakefield panto regular Chris Hannon will be joined by a fabulous cast for this year’s Christmas pantomime Cinderella.

Hannon will team up with last year’s baddy Chris Chilton (who played Abanazer) to bring you the two ugliest of sisters; Gretchen and Griselda Grimallova.

US born singer and actor Brandi Himmelreich (Countess Grimallova) will play step-mother to the poor, unfortunate Cinderella (Georgie Ashford). Best friend Buttons is played by Luke Harley, who trained at CAPA College in Wakefield.

Buttons keeps Cinderella company until she meets Prince Charming (Jordan Harrington) and his sister Dandina (Sarah Louise Hughes). Casting her magic to get Cinderella to the ball will be Samantha Palin as Gloriana.

The exceptional creative team behind previous successful Theatre Royal Wakefield pantomime productions such as Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk, will once again be waving their magic wands to create some dazzling costumes, dramatic sets and delightful musical melodies.

Rhiannon Hannon will be directing the show again.

She said: I’m thrilled to be directing panto once again. Cinderella will well and truly have our traditional Theatre Royal Wakefield stamp on it and maybe some surprises along the way.”

The cast took a tour of the city prior to starting rehearsals. They visited the some of the theatre’s sponsors, including Trinity Walk, where they met Trinny the Bear (pictured), First Choice Recruitment and Westgate Railway Station.

Cinderella opens at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Thursday, November 22 and runs until Sunday, January 6. Tickets are on sale now via the Box Office on 01924 211 311 or online at www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Pictures by Robling Photography.