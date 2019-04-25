500% increase in drivers caught speeding over 100mph in a year in West Yorkshire after motorway speed cameras switched on

West Yorkshire Police saw over a 500 per cent increase in drivers caught speeding over 100mph between 2017 and 2018, new figures have revealed.

Data released via a freedom of information request shows that in 2017, the force recorded 345 offences where a motorist was found to be going over 100mph.

The number of the same type of offences the year after rose dramatically to 2252 in 2018. an increase of 553 per cent.

The figures relate to offences which took place across all roads in West Yorkshire Police's force area.

West Yorkshire Police have explained that the introduction of smart motorway cameras across the region's motorway network in November 2017 is the reason for the huge difference in figures between the two years.

Smart motorways are in place across many parts of Highways England’s motorway network and use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic.

The technology is controlled from regional control centres which can activate and change signs and variable speed limits to keep traffic flowing more smoothly.

Smart motorways impose temporary speed limits when necessary to control traffic flow, which are communicated via electronic signs on overhead gantries.

The top 5 fastest speeding offences in 2018

The freedom of information request also detailed the top five speeds recorded by speed cameras or radars in 2018.

All of the offences took place on the M62.

1) 157mph

Recorded in a 70mph speed limit.

The driver was a male of unknown age.

2) 156mph

Recorded in a 50mph speed limit.

The driver was a 38-year-old male.

3) 154mph

Recorded in a 70mph speed limit.

The driver was a 35-year-old male.

4) 151mph

Recorded in a 70mph speed limit.

The driver was a female of unknown age.

5) 149mph

Recorded in a 70mph speed limit.

Details of the driver are not known.