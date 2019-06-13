50mph speed limit to be imposed on the M62 between Ferrybridge and Eggborough

A 50mph speed limit will be imposed on a stretch of the M62 later this month.

Highways England said average speed safety cameras would also be in operation while a new concrete barrier is installed.

The work will take place between junctions 33 and 34, close to Ferrybridge and Eggborough.

Highways England project manager Steve Bishop said: “We’re installing a concrete barrier to improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this stretch of motorway every day. This significant upgrade is part of our annual programme of improving roads in the region.

“The M62 is such a vital route and I’d like to thank people in advance for their patience while we carry out this important safety work.”

The outside lane of the motorway will be closed while work is carried out, with two lanes remaining open in each direction.

The £4.5m scheme is expected to improve safety for drivers, upgrading the current steel barrier to concrete.

There will be "minimal" overnight carriageway closures between 7pm and 7am at the start and end of the scheme so that work can be carried out safely.

Work will begin on Monday, June 24, and is expected to be completed by November.