A642 between Leeds and Wakefield closed due to ongoing police incident

A major road in West Yorkshire is fully closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The A642 was shut in both directions this evening (Tuesday) due to the incident near to junction 30 of the M62 for Rothwell.

The closure affects motorists using the motorway to travel between Leeds and Wakefield, and people are being urged to use alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey.

It is understood officers are dealing with a serious road traffic collision, although West Yorkshire Police have not confirmed this.

A tweet sent by Highways England said: "#A642 southbound from the #M62 J30 roundabout towards #Wakefield is currently fully closed due to an on-going police incident.

"West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are currently leading this, please plan or allow extra time for your journey".