Abnormal load causes heavy traffic on M62

Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic on the M62 this afternoon.

Highways England warned that a large vehicle, described as an "abnormal load", had broken down on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 (Brighouse) and junction 24 (Ainley Top).

Additionally, heavy traffic has been reported westbound between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 27 (Gildersome/Birstall).Picture: Highways England.

They said that congestion in the area had started to pick up.

Pictures show vehicles queuing on the carriageway, though a cause of congestion is not yet known.