All emergency services are attending the scene of a crash on the M1 near Wakefield.

Highways England reported the multi-vehicle collision at 7.34pm, between junction 42 at Lofthouse and junction 41 at Carr Gate near Wakefield.

Road traffic police, ambulance and fire crews are currently at the scene and one lane is closed.

Junction 42 at Lofthouse is the exit to the M62 and this will likely cause knock-on delays.