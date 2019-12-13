Arriva axes evening service bus link between the Five Towns and Wakefield

A major bus service which links the Five Towns to Wakefield has altered its timetable as a result of dwindling passenger numbers.

Arriva Yorkshire said they had taken the decision to cancel the 10.15pm, 189 Castleford to Wakefield service, “due to low passenger numbers”.

Dwayne Wells, Head of Commercial at Arriva Yorkshire, said: “We introduced this service on a trial basis in September as we believed there to be demand for a later service from Castleford to Wakefield.

“However, consistently low passenger numbers means that this is not commercially sustainable.

“We regularly review the services we offer and would revisit this decision in the future if demand increased.”

All other services on the route remain unchanged.