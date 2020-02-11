Broken down train causes travel disruption in Wakefield

Lines are blocked and disruption expected due to a broken down train this afternoon.

Northern said that a broken down train between Wakefield Westgate and Adwick had blocked all lines.

The LNER service has blocked lines between Leeds and Doncaster in both directions, though engineers are working to rectify the issue.

Trains ruining through these stations are likely to be cancelled or delayed in both directions. Other services may terminate early.

Disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Northern said: "For passengers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

