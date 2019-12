Traffic is slow on the M1 at Wakefield due to a flatbed truck breaking down.

One lane is closed and traffic is slow on the M1 southbound from junction 40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett/Wakefield) to junction 39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar).

Lane one of four is closed

causing around two miles of congestion.