Calls made to upgrade train station that has become a ‘magnet for vandals’

Calls are being made to upgrade Pontefract Baghill Rail Station by bringing its old ticket office back into use.

The old building is now boarded up and has become a magnet for vandals.

David Hogg, a passenger representative for public transport users in Pontefract and a member of the town’s civic society, raised the issue at a West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) .

Mr Hogg said:“It is a building that’s cherished in Pontefract, and it would be nice to see it used again. It’s dire and it needs some security.”

The building has not had ticket-selling staff for decades, but it was occupied until relatively recently by the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Since then, problems have occurred.

Coun Kevin Swift, who chaired the WYCA meeting of passenger representatives, said that he was aware Wakefield Council “shared concerns” about the venue.

He said the priority was to renew the roof to prevent further deterioration before its future is decided.