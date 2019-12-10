Changes to Castleford to Wakefield bus service with 'consistently low passenger numbers'

A major bus service which links the Five Towns to Wakefield has altered its timetable as a result of dwindling passenger numbers.

Arriva Yorkshire said they had taken the decision to cancel the 22.15 Castleford to Wakefield service “due to low passenger numbers”.

A major bus service which links the Five Towns to Wakefield has altered its timetable as a result of dwindling passenger numbers.

The cancellation came into place on Monday.

Dwayne Wells, Head of Commercial at Arriva Yorkshire, said: “We introduced this service on a trial basis in September as we believed there to be demand for a later service from Castleford to Wakefield.

"However, consistently low passenger numbers means that this is not commercially sustainable. We regularly review the services we offer and would revisit this decision in the future if demand increased.”

Services on the route, which runs from Leeds to Wakefield via Oulton, Mickletown, Castleford and Normanton, run between 4am and 11pm, Monday to Friday.

The new cancellation means that commuters will have to catch the 21.54 or 22.54 services to travel between Castleford and Wakefield.

Concerns have been raised that the cancellation may affect those who work evening shifts in Castleford and Normanton.

All other services on the route remain unchanged at this time.