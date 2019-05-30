City to have its say on roads and transport in nationwide survey

Residents will be asked for their views on Wakefield’s transport and highways services - from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

Their answers will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland to decide what works best with a view to improving transport.

Wakefield Council is one of 111 Local Authorities to sign up to a standardised survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions across all 111 areas.

The questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 of Wakefield’s residents from June 7, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in late October.

Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways said: “There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way.

“As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

“This is not about producing a league table to champion one geographical area over another, it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the most

satisfactory yet efficient outcomes for local residents.”

Questionnaires can be completed on paper or online. The website address will be printed on the questionnaire.