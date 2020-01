Traffic is building on the M62 this afternoon after a crash.

The accident happened on the M62 eastbound at junction 27. Lane three and two have been closed.

Traffic is building on the M62 this afternoon after a crash on the M62

Highways Yorkshire is warning motorists that there is over six miles of congestion eastbound between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 27 at Gildersome.

There is at least 30 minutes being added to journey times.