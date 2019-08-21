Crews race to vehicle fire on M62 near Ferrybridge

A vehicle fire has caused congestion on the M62 near Ferrybridge today.

Highways England said they had closed the eastbound carriageway between junction 33 (Ferrybridge) and 34 (Selby) due to a vehicle fire.

Traffic Officers and fire crews are on site, and have closed the road while they tackle the blaze.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "The expected time for a lane to be reopened passed scene is around 14:30."

Around four miles of congestion has built in the area as traffic responds to the fire.

Yesterday, motorists faces miles of delays after a collision closed the M62 for more than five hours.