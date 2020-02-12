Death on the lines leads to train cancellations in Wakefield this afternoon

Trains heading towards to Wakefield Westgate face being delayed or cancelled this afternoon following a death on the lines.

Northern have reported that the emergency services are dealing with an the incident between Swinton in South Yorkshire and Wakefield and that all lines are blocked.

It has been confirmed that a person was hit by a train just after 11am near to Bolton Upon Dearne.

Cancellations and delays are expected until at least 4pm today, it has been reported.

Anyone using Wakefield Westgate is being advised to check if their services are running.