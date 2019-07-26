Delays for motorists as major Wakefield road to close for gas works

Northern Gas Works are advising motorists to allow extra time to travel as they close a major road in Wakefield while they carry out essential upgrade works.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is carrying out essential works to upgrade the gas distribution network in and around Stanley Road, Wakefield.

Stanley Road between Queen Elizabeth Road and Jacobs Well Lane will close.

The project began on July 22 and, is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing more than 670m of existing metal gas pipes with more durable alternatives over the next six weeks.

This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

In order for the works to be carried out safely and efficiently, Stanley Road between Queen Elizabeth Road and Jacob’s Well Lane will close from Saturday, August 17 until Thursday August 22.

The road will be reopened on Friday, August 23 and then closed again from Saturday, August 24 until Monday, September 2.

A signed diversion will be in place for motorists, while footpaths will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

It’s expected these works will cause some delays to journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel while the road closure is in place.

NGN’s Customer Care Officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to update customers on the work, while on-site signage is in place to motorists of the work taking place.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Chris Green Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Wakefield Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.