Delays on M1 and M62 motorways as broken down tanker closes roads

The M1 north to the M62 link was closed due to a broken down tanker.

There is also no access from Lofthouse roundabout to the M62.

Traffic officers attened the scene to recover the vehicle.

In a series of updates, Highways England said: "M1 north to M62 westbound link closed. Also no access from Lofthouse roundabout to M62 west. This is due to a tanker broken down in live lane."

They then added at 11.40am: "UPDATE. M1 north to M62 westbound link closed.

"Also no access from Lofthouse roundabout to M62 west. TrafficOfficers and recovery on scene."