Delays to trains through Wakefield after fault with signalling system

Yorkshire train passengers in are facing delays of up to 30 minutes this afternoon after a fault with the signalling system.

A fault with the signalling system at Fitzwilliam means trains will be forced to run at a reduced speed on the line, leading to delays of up to 30 minutes.

The delays affect trains passing through Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster/Sheffield.

Northern said that disruption was expected until 3.30pm today (Wednesday, December 11).

Those affected by the disruption are advised to visit journeycheck.com/northern for the latest travel advice.

They may also be entitled to claim compensation if delayed.