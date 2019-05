A woman was seriously injured after a crash in Featherstone last night.

The crash happened at 7.10pm on Featherstone Lane at the junction of Vicarage Gardens when an Audi A3, travelling towards Aketon, collided with a Ford C-Max.

The female driver of the Audi was left with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw the Audi immediately before, are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1608 or Tuesday May 7.