Driver stopped on hard shoulder at Wakefield to cook breakfast

A driver has been fined after they stopped on the hard shoulder at Wakefield to cook themselves breakfast.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said they had come across the HGV driver on the side of the M62 close to Wakefield this morning (Friday, January 17).

They had stopped on the hard shoulder to cook breakfast, but were spotted by police.

A photo from the scene shows a stool set up by a small table holding food, just metres from the edge of the carriageway.

The driver was issued a £50 roadside deposit.

In a tweet, the team said: "M62 Wakefield. The driver of this HGV decided to stop on the Hard Shoulder to cook his breakfast.

"The driver has been issued paid and £50 Roadside deposit and sent on his way. #Team3"