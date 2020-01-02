Driver with 15 points on licence caught driving at 120mph on M62 at Wakefield

One driver had a rough end to the year when they were spotted driving at over 120mph on the M62.

The incident took place on the M62 shortly before the New Year.

A driver with 15 points on licence caught was caught driving at 120mph on M62 at Wakefield. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The driver, who already had 15 points on their licence, was spotted by the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit between junction 29 (Lofthouse) and junction 27 (Birstall).

Travelling at over 120mph, the vehicle undertook another car before it was pulled over by police. The driver has been reported, and now awaits a day in court.

It is understood that the incident took place on Tuesday, December 31, shortly before the New Year.

In a tweet, the RPU said: "31/12. M62 West J.29-27. If you have 15points on your licence already what's the best way to get our attention? Is it Drive.......... Normally? At 120mph plus? At 120mph and undertake?

"Correct answer was 120mph and undertaking. Driver has been reported and awaits a day in court."