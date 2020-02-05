Drivers face miles of traffic after rush hour accident on M1 at Wakefield

Highways England is warning drivers to expect traffic after a crash on the M1 near Wakefield this evening.

All traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound, between junction 42 (Lofthouse) to junction 41 (Carr Gate).

More than three miles of traffic has built up on the southbound carriageway, with queues into Leeds.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "M1 southbound J42 #Lofthouse to J41 #CarrGate. Traffic is currently stopped due to a collision. #TrafficOfficers on scene."

Though the road has now reopened, heavy traffic remains and is expected to take some time to clear.

Slow-moving queues have also been reported in both directions on the M62 between junction 27 (Birstall) and junction 29 (Lofthouse) this evening.

It follows a serious accident on the M1 at Sheffield this morning.