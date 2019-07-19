Drivers will face penalty points for not wearing seat belts

Drivers who are caught not wearing a seat belt will now face points on their driving licence under new Government plans.

Currently, motorists who are found not to be weating their safety belt while driving are given a fine of £100.

It's not been revealed just how many points a driver will actually be given, but currently they can lose their licence if they build up 12 or more points within three years.

The use of a seat belt for drivers and front seat passengers was made compulsory in the United Kingdom in 1983. Rear seat belts for children became compulsory in 1989 and adults in 1991.

At the moment, drivers and passengers caught not buckling up can be hit with an on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, rising to £500 if the case goes to court.

The law also states that it is the driver who is responsible for ensuring children aged up to 14 wear a seatbelt.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “We should be open to the government’s new Road Safety Action Plan. Wearing a seat belt has been compulsory in the UK since 1983 as it’s the most basic way to keep ourselves safe on the road.

“It’s hard to understand why thousands of drivers don’t belt up when it can make such a difference to our safety. However, there is some confusion around the necessity of wearing a seat belt on occasions such as when you’re reversing or if you’re a taxi driver carrying passengers.

“It’s about time we get ourselves up to speed with all the motoring myths. We’ve created a handy guide to clear things up, helping you to stay safe on the road and to avoid points on your license."