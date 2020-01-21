Eating while behind the wheel and driving barefoot - 7 debunked driving myths

Driving barefoot, eating whilst driving and having open alcohol are all driving myths which have been debunked by a group of experts.

Driving specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have debunked seven driving myths to ensure Britain’s drivers are both safe and legal. These are LeaseVan.co.uk debunked driving myths:

Its a common misconception that red cars are more expensive to insure, partly due to the thoughts that boy racers and more dangerous drivers will opt for a red car. This isnt true however, with car insurance being based on other important information.

1. Insurance depends on car colour

Eating and driving isnt illegal but if youre caught being distracted you could be fined 100. If you plan on going through a drive-through, you must also remember not to pay with your phone if your engine is on, as this is illegal.

2. Eating and driving

You can't smoke in the car if youre travelling with children whore under the age of 18, to protect children from second-hand smoke. You should also be careful that smoking doesnt cause distraction.

3. Smoking and driving

Its not illegal to drive in bare feet, contrary to popular belief. Flip-flops and sliders are also not illegal, with the law stating you must be able to operate the controls safely.

4. Driving in bare feet

