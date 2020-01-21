Eating while behind the wheel and driving barefoot - 7 debunked driving myths
Driving barefoot, eating whilst driving and having open alcohol are all driving myths which have been debunked by a group of experts.
Driving specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have debunked seven driving myths to ensure Britain’s drivers are both safe and legal. These are LeaseVan.co.uk debunked driving myths:
1. Insurance depends on car colour
Its a common misconception that red cars are more expensive to insure, partly due to the thoughts that boy racers and more dangerous drivers will opt for a red car. This isnt true however, with car insurance being based on other important information.
Eating and driving isnt illegal but if youre caught being distracted you could be fined 100. If you plan on going through a drive-through, you must also remember not to pay with your phone if your engine is on, as this is illegal.