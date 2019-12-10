Eight miles of traffic after collision on the M1

Motorists face up to 45 minutes of congestion on the M1 this morning after a multi-vehicle collision on the M1.

The incident took place shortly on the southbound carriageway shortly after junction 37 (Barnsley), but traffic has backed up almost as far as junction 39 (Durkar).

In a tweet, Highways England said that the vehicles had been cleared and the road reopened, but said that it would take time for congestion to clear.

More than eight miles of congestion is being reported, with Highwags England warning of up to 45 minutes of delays.

Around five miles of traffic has also been reported on the northbound carriageway between junction 36 (Hoyland) and junction 37 (Barnsley).