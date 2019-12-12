Eight miles of traffic on M62 after collision near Wakefield

More than eight miles of traffic has been reported on the M62 at Wakefield this evening.

Highways England said they had closed two of four lanes on the westbound carriageway due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The incident took place close to junction 28 (Tingley), but traffic has already been reported as far back as junction 31 (Normanton).

West Yorkshire Police said they had also had reports of a collision on the southbound M1 just before junction 40 (Wakefield).

Delays of around 20 minutes are expected.

Traffic officers and West Yorkshire Police are on the scene.

