Elderly man in critical condition after crash on Wakefield road

An elderly man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place at around 9pm on Doncaster Road on Tuesday, February 4.

An elderly man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision in Wakefield. Photo: Google Maps

It is understood that a silver Renault Clio collided with a wall close to Nostell Priory.

The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Following the collision, the road was closed in both directions. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the air ambulance close to the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Renault Clio prior to the collision or who witnessed the collision to come forward, as well as those who may have relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by the online options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting reference 1320063918 of 4 February.