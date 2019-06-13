Mobile speed cameras are out in Wakefield.

Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in and around Wakefield

Police and Wakefield Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for Monday, May 20 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

1. 30mph

A6186 Asdale Road. Wakefield, between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

2. 30mph

B6273 Wakefield Road. Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

3. 30mph

A645 Pontefract Road. Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

4. 30mph

