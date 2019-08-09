Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in and around Wakefield
Police and Wakefield Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.
The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for August 12 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.
1. 30mph: B6273 Wakefield Road
Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.